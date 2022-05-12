Discovery Bay resident, Donovan Zachary London, 21, was booked into the San Joaquin County jail on May 3 following an investigation into sexually inappropriate text messages he had been sending to a 14 year-old Tracy boy, according to a Tracy Police Department news release.
According to police, London knew the victim from coaching his basketball team. After the boy’s parent discovered the nature of the messages, sent via an unnamed phone app, she contacted the Tracy Police Department.
Throughout the agency’s investigation, London’s sexually explicit messages continued, police said. Under the assumption that he was still communicating with the teen, London agreed to meet the victim in Tracy to engage in sexual acts. When London arrived at the agreed upon location, he was met by officers from Tracy’s Special Enforcement Team and Special Investigation Unit detectives, where he was taken into custody without incident.
London was initially facing charges of contacting a minor with the intent to commit certain felonies and arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual purposes. But after more search warrants were served and more illicit items were discovered, possession of child pornography was added to his list of charges on Thursday, May 5.
Tracy police have stated that they do not have any information that suggests there are any other alleged victims, but anyone who may have additional information on the case is asked to contact Detective Brian Azevedo with the Tracy Police Department at Brian.Azevedo@tracypd.com or 209-831-6334.
