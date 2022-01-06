The Town of Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) Board of Directors has directed town staff to look into the costs and requirements of instituting term limits on directors.
The item was originally placed on the agenda for the board’s regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the request of Director Michael Callahan, who said he is in favor of term limits. The motion called for the board to consider whether or not placing term limits on directors should be voted on in the future.
“In accordance with the California Community Services District Law, the term of office of each member of the Town’s Board of Directors is four years or until his or her successor qualifies and takes office,” said town General Manager Dina Breitstein. “Current California law does not limit how many terms a Town Director may serve.”
Though state law does not limit the number of four-year terms a director may serve, the town’s directors may adopt – or the town’s voting residents may propose – to limit the number of terms a director may serve.
“I feel like term limits level the playing field, bolster new ideas and perspectives, encourage new candidates to run for office and bring diversity to town leadership,” Callahan said. “I also think it was always the Founding Fathers’ intent that civil servants serve, and then pass the torch and let others lead the way.”
Breitstein noted that any proposal to limit directors’ terms “can only apply prospectively, meaning that previous terms of re-elected incumbents do not count toward the term limit put in place.”
The procedure for the town’s board to propose a limit to the number of terms has three steps. First, the board must vote to adopt a term limit proposal at a public meeting and request such a question be placed on the ballot of the next regularly scheduled election. Second, the approved resolution must be sent to the county elections official to be placed on the ballot of the next regularly scheduled election. Third, a majority of voting residents must approve the resolution to adopt it as an ordinance.
“As with any town election, the town would be responsible for the costs of placing the question of whether limits should be imposed to limit the number of terms a director may serve on the ballot, in addition to the proportional costs of conducting the regularly scheduled election,” Breitstein said.
Once Breitstein and her staff have concluded their research, they will present them to the board at a meeting. Then, the board may decide to vote on term limits, and how many terms directors should be limited to.
“I think it’s something that is good for us to explore,” said Director Ashley Porter. “Ultimately, it goes to our constituents to vote on and I think that’s something they should decide. In general, I am in favor of term limits, not just for our board, but for Congress, for all representatives.”
For more information on the town’s CSD, board meetings and agendas, call 925-634-1131 or visit www.todb.ca.gov.
