Discovery Bay burglary suspect arrested

A serial burglar responsible for several thefts in the Harbor Bay Condominium community in Discovery Bay was arrested, Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Michael Ghattas-Goutierez, 40, was arrested during a traffic stop by the Oakley Police Department. The arrest followed a search warrant that had been served earlier Wednesday morning at Ghattas-Goutierez’s residence on the 5800 block of Yawl Street in Discovery Bay.
Ghattas-Goutierez was not at home when the warrant was served, but Contra Costa Sheriff deputies were able to locate and recover stolen property that was inside the suspect’s residence, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The string of thefts has allegedly been an issue for several years, but it wasn’t until a recent victim caught Ghattas-Goutierez on their security camera and shared the footage on social media in an attempt to identify the suspect.
The incident in question took place on Oct. 7, according to Frank Morgan, a Harbor Bay Homeowners Association board member. The victim mistakenly left his garage open overnight and woke to find multiple items had been stolen, totalling in excess of $6,000. When the security footage was checked, it was discovered that the suspect purloined goods over the course of four separate visits during the night. On the first visit, the suspect’s short-sleeved shirt revealed a distinctive tattoo, which ended up being the catalyst in determining Ghattas-Goutierez’s identity.
“Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond to work with the residents and HOA to execute a warrant,” Morgan said.
Following his arrest, Ghattas-Goutierez was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on multiple counts of burglary and possession of stolen property. He is being held in lieu of $290,000 bail, according to the press release.
