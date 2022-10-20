Discovery Bay burglary suspect arrested

A serial burglar responsible for several thefts in the Harbor Bay Condominium community in Discovery Bay was arrested, Wednesday, Oct. 19. The suspect, identified as Michael Ghattas-Goutierez, 40, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on multiple counts of burglary and possession of stolen property.

 photo courtesy of Frank Morgan

A serial burglar responsible for several thefts in the Harbor Bay Condominium community in Discovery Bay was arrested, Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Michael Ghattas-Goutierez, 40, was arrested during a traffic stop by the Oakley Police Department. The arrest followed a search warrant that had been served earlier Wednesday morning at Ghattas-Goutierez’s residence on the 5800 block of Yawl Street in Discovery Bay. 

Ghattas-Goutierez was not at home when the warrant was served, but Contra Costa Sheriff deputies were able to locate and recover stolen property that was inside the suspect’s residence, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

2
1
0
5
1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription