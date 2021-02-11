The Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce has announced its nominees for citizen, business and nonprofit of the year.
Chamber president Cindy Patterson said gathering nominees was a little different this year, but the process has been completed.
“It was a little slower than usual, but we got nominations, and they are being announced, and the voting will start next week,” she said. “We always look forward to this, and we look forward to a semi-normal year.”
Normally, the winners of each of the three categories are announced at a gala held in January, but things this year are different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Patterson said she hoped an event could be accommodated sometime in the spring to announce the winners. Voting will close on March 14.
To be eligible, the person, business or nonprofit must have not won the award within the last seven years; citizens must live within the 94505 zip code; and businesses and nonprofits must have been chamber members in good standing for at least one year.
Nominations are as follows:
Business of the Year for Profit:
All In One Limousine Services, Inc. – Providing on-time transportation, always donating time or service to chamber events, community and fundraisers for schools and organizations. Owner Cindy Patterson is on the chamber board.
Allstate Insurance – Excellent Customer Service, often donates to chamber events.
Tess’ Community Farm Kitchen – Offering Grab & Go Meals, helping other small businesses by donating space in facility during Covid; supports chamber events.
Business of the Year Nonprofit:
Aim High Preschool
Kaleidoscope
Some Gave All – The Joey Graves Foundation
Citizen of the Year
Carolyn George – Her work with Kaleidoscope; holds a support group Coffee with Carolyn for cancer patients.
Jill Snowden – Hosts many community events through Campos Family Vineyards to raise money; ran for Discovery Bay Community Services District Board.
Michael Callahan – Business and community leader, on chamber board of directors, on Discovery Bay Community Services District Board, donates to and supports many chamber and community events.
For more information, visit https://discoverybaychamber.org/#!event-list or call 925-240-4144.
