The Business on the Bay (BOTB) Mastermind Group is back from its hiatus and gearing up for a full year of helping local businesses thrive.
The group was begun last year by members of the Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce (DBCC) to meet what they felt was a growing need.
“The chamber developed this so there could be a business type of mastermind group where we could have lunch and learn, and businesses could get together for educational purposes,” said Amy Agno, executive director of the DBCC. “They can talk about dilemmas they’re having or good things they’ve learned that work for them in business. Maybe talk about things they’re struggling with, and maybe other business members could help them. It’s kind of like a think tank group.”
Agno noted that BOTB is sponsored by the chamber, a business-oriented organization. The chamber offers different types of events and groups to help community business owners. What sets BOTB apart from other groups is its intent for more productive networking and education. Members work together on identified challenges to obtain solutions.
“What’s really great is we have some amazing professionals in charge of this,” Agno added. “Bob Mankin, who runs Old River Media Group, is a social media and marketing expert. He does a lot of the meetings, so I feel like we have some great experts who are part of the group and offer it guidance.”
Mankin’s expertise lies in digital marketing. He and other chamber members use their own knowledge to help lead discussion and further education.
“Business on the Bay is ... an exclusive association of local business owners who meet once a month to network and mastermind on small business topics related to the marketing and operation of your business,” Mankin explained. “Previous discussions have ranged from digital marketing to bookkeeping, to tax and credit strategies. We meet in a relaxed lunch format where we share ideas and referrals, while providing value and actionable tips to grow your business.”
The group’s next meeting is Thursday, Jan. 16, 11:30 a.m., at the Boardwalk Grill, 5879 Marina Road, in Discovery Bay. Non-members may attend two meetings free of charge (except for the cost of lunch ordered). There is a small cost to join for non-chamber members, and a nominal cost for chamber members.
For more information, call the Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce at 925-240-4144, or visit www.discoverybaychamber.org/#!event-list.
