The Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate its 2019 nominees. There was a tie in nominations, so the Chamber chose to honor six nominees this year in the For-Profit Business of the Year category.
Nominees' names are clickable links to their websites or profiles.
This year’s nominees include:
Business of the Year (For-Profit):
Business of the Year (Nonprofit):
Citizen of the Year:
• Bob Ovitt - Local community volunteer and business owner
• Brandy Flaherty Woolman - Helping One Woman Discovery Bay founder
• Carolyn George - Kaleidoscope Cancer Connection advocate
• Lisa McBride - Special Kids Foundation founder
• Poul Kisling - Patriots Jet Team Foundation
To vote, visit bit.ly/dbchambervote. Voting is open until Dec. 5. Winners will be announced at the Discovery Bay State of the Town Gala, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Discovery Bay Country Club.
Information on purchasing tickets will be announced soon.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.