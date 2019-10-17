The Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominees for its Citizen, Business and Nonprofit of the Year.
The Citizen of the Year will be honored for extraordinary service to the community at large.
Citizen of the Year must be a resident of Discovery Bay within zip code 94505. The top five nominees will be included in the Discovery Bay State of the Town program, and the winner will be announced at the State of the Town event, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
To vote, visit www.bit.ly/dbcitizenoftheyear.
The Business and Nonprofit of the Year will have demonstrated a track record of best practices in business sustainability and growth, achievement and leadership and Discovery Bay community involvement. Nominees must be a Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce member in good standing and not have won within the last 10 years. Business of the Year nominees do not need to be physically located in Discovery Bay, but must meet the criteria above.
The Business and Nonprofit of the Year winners will receive recognition at Chamber of Commerce events throughout the year; spotlight articles in the Delta Sun Times and Discovery Bay Press; and their organization name and logo for one year on the Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce website. The top five nominees will be recognized at the State of the Town Gala.
