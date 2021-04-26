The Discovery Bay chapter of the Helping One Woman at a time nonprofit, a band of women that strives to help one woman at a time move forward on their journey through times of devastating trouble and loss, has chosen its May recipient.
The recipient in need is Megan Johnson, who is battling cancer.
Helping One Woman provided Megan's story here:
- "Megan is a 37-year-old devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, and local business owner. Her selflessness and support extend to anyone around her without hesitation. The warmth of her smile is enough to make someone’s worst day better. Megan and her husband, Carl, lead a modest life, putting their daughter’s, Carli (15), and Allie (12), needs above all else. When Megan was 14, she lost her 43-year-old father to cancer, particularly, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She would often talk about him and the fear she felt that the unthinkable would happen to her as well. Sadly, in June of 2020, Megan’s fear became a reality after an Emergency Room visit for pain that had become too severe to handle. During this visit, she was found to have masses of swollen lymph nodes all over her abdomen, as well as her chest. Shortly thereafter, she, like her father, was diagnosed with stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – diffuse large B cell – double hit. Megan is a fighter and after several long months of chemo, got good news in November 2020 that she was cancer free! The holidays were wonderful! Unfortunately that relief was very short lived. In February of 2021, the pain was back and scans showed the cancer had returned. Another cycle of chemotherapy is now underway. Once Megan completes this round, she has a long road ahead. She will relocate to Palo Alto for a major treatment at Stanford Medical Center. As she continues this difficult journey, Megan remains a shining light in the lives around her. Her positive attitude is unwavering and she is an inspiration to all that have been lucky enough to cross her path."
Helping One Woman will take reservations and refunds through Thursday, May 13 at 1 p.m., for the HOW dinner. Tickets go on sale April 27 at 10 a.m. You will register using mysosevent.com to pre-pay for your dinner(s). You will be dining outdoors at socially distanced tables. Dinners are prepackaged so if you prefer to pick up and take your meal(s), you can do that as well. The event runs from 6 - 8 p.m. They have moved their silent auction to an online format and you will receive an invite from Bid Beacon prior to the event start date.
Dinner is $20.00 and attendees are required to give a minimum gift of $10 at check in, via cash, Venmo, or check- made payable to Megan Johnson. Money will be given to the recipient at the end of the evening. All proceeds from the $10 gifts and online silent auction are handed over to the evening's recipient.
As nice as the money is, the feeling of support and community is what really makes the difference. Attendees are invited to nominate and sponsor a recipient for the next dinner. One nomination form per dinner purchased is allowed. The recipient for the next dinner is randomly drawn by the current recipient and will be announced at the end of the evening. If your nominee is chosen, you are the sponsor for the next dinner. There are several responsibilities required of the sponsor, so please ensure you are aware of these prior to nominating, as well as ensure your nominee qualifies for nominating. Please note that contributions are not tax-deductible because 100% of the proceeds go directly to their recipient, Megan Johnson.
Once you reserve your dinner(s), you must reserve a table. They will have tables for 6, 4 and 2 in limited quantities. Please email howdiscoverybay@gmail.com with what size table you need and the names of everyone at the table.
For additional questions, please feel free to message them at howdiscoverybay@gmail.com.
