Vote for two candidates. For more information, visit www.cocovote.us.
Michael Callahan
• Length of residence: Unavailable
• Occupation: Business owner
• Slogan: See a need, fill a need
• Reason for running: “I’d like to fast-track improvements to our parks and recreation programming. Our residents, young and old, deserve public spaces and activities where they can make connections, be healthy, and feel safe. I bring successful business management to the table from my “real world” job, where I responsibly manage budgets in the millions. I understand government processes and the roadblocks our CSD faces. Our leadership is maintaining the 1970’s version of Discovery Bay, when we should be developing quality-of-life infrastructure for the 2030s. I’d like your support in helping me to move them.”
Carolyn Graham
• Length of residence: 9 years
• Occupation: Retired
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running: “The political process does not end on Election Day. Community members need to stay involved in the process by continuing to pay attention to the conversation and holding their leaders accountable for the decisions they make. I can offer new ideas, experience, and energy to the CSD Board of Directors from my past business and volunteer positions.”
Stephanie Lease
• Length of residence: Unavailable
• Occupation: Instructor / Negotiations trainer
• Slogan: It’s time for a new perspective
• Reason for running: “I am a driven individual who gets things done and will listen to the concerns and goals of the Discovery Bay Community. My goals are to bring revenue back to Discovery Bay by developing a long-term plan of action for a profitable Community Center with a wide variety of recreational activities; revitalize landscaping to reflect a high monetary value and quality of life in Discovery Bay; and reduce costs through strategic negotiations with contractors and service providers.”
Bill Mayer
(Incumbent)
• Length of residence: 21 years
• Occupation: Retired businessman
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running: “Discovery Bay is at a point when we must address our aging Water and Wastewater underground piping. This will require deliberate and focused direction from the CSD Board to ensure uninterrupted service. I have the skills and strong desire to help the board develop and implement these necessary upgrades. During the past four years I have served on the Finance, Water/Wastewater, and Communications Committees. This experience has given me a clear view of the challenges our town faces and an understanding of the operational requirements.”
Bill Pease
(Incumbent)
• Length of residence: 20 years
• Occupation: Retired business owner
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running. “I am seeking re-election to help continue implementing the infrastructure upgrades needed to bring our aging water and wastewater system along with our community facilities, up to date. We need to make sure the expenditure of rate-payer dollars on these projects are done as efficiently and economically as possible.”
Jill Snowden
• Length of residence: 16 years
• Occupation: Entrepreneur
• Slogan: It’s time for Discovery Bay to move forward
• Reason for running: “While my passion for this Town is high, the energy level of our Town government seems low. We aren’t making progress we were just a few years ago. I’d like to fast-track improvements to our parks and recreation programming for all ages. Our residents deserve public spaces and activities where they can make connections, be healthy, and feel safe. I believe in total transparency, open communication, and I value your input.”
