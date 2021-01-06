Discovery Bay Community Services District board members take the oath
Incoming Community Services District board members Carolyn Graham and Michael Callahan took the oath of office on Dec. 16. Six candidates competed for two seats on the CSD board in November, with Graham and Callahan as the top vote-getters. In a previous Press interview Graham said she hopes to upgrade the community center facilities and Cornell Park, improve the town’s landscaping, and increase communication between the CSD and residents. Callahan expressed concerns over the current board’s transparency and a lack of communication and said he hopes an equitable solution could be found for the town’s landscaping concerns.

