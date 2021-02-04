January was a busy month for the Community Services District (CSD) board, as new members settled in and a new year of business began.
At the board’s regular meeting on Jan. 20, each board member chose their standing committee appointments for the next two years, approved funds to install new playground equipment at Ravenswood Park and set the date for the 2021 board workshop.
Committee appointments
The board members selected who would chair five committees: Finance, Water and Wastewater, Internal Operations, Parks and Recreation, and Communications.
Appointed to the Finance Committee were President Bryon Gutow and Vice President Kevin Graves. The Water and Wastewater Committee will consist of Graves and Director Ashley Porter. Director Michael Callahan and Director Carolyn Graham make up the Internal Operations Committee. Gutow and Porter are on the Parks and Recreation Committee. The Communications Committee will consist of Callahan and Graham.
Funding Ravenswood Park
The board also took one more step toward completing the update at Ravenswood park, where funds for new equipment were allotted in fiscal year 2019-20’s budget. In March of last year, the board voted to purchase new equipment and shade structures from Ross Recreation for $98,853.90, and then on April 15 to gather bids for installation. The COVID-19 pandemic caused multiple delays last year, but staff presented the board with a list of seven collected bids in the range of $48,888 to $91,799. Staff recommendation was to choose the lowest bid from McNabb Construction Inc., a company that has previously completed work for the town.
The motion passed unanimously, and residents will hopefully have a new playground this summer, pandemic allowing. Thus far, the project has remained within its budget of $173,000, which includes line items for new playground mulch and an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible concrete ramp into the playground.
Board workshop set for March
The 2021 Board Workshop this year will take place March 4, at 4 p.m.
“Each year, the board has a special meeting called a workshop, and at this workshop, staff puts together slides, and it’s our opportunity to go over with the board where we’ve been in the last year, where we are, and lastly, where we intend to go,” explained the town’s general manager Mike Davies. “It’s the board’s opportunity to ask questions in all three categories and also provide feedback or ideas that staff can then use for establishing priorities, programs or putting together the budget.”
General plan update
On Jan. 28, at a special meeting of the board, William Nelson of the Contra Costa County Department of Conservation and Development made a presentation to the board on the county’s general plan update, Envision Contra Costa 2040.
This general plan update will guide land-use decision-making in the community through 2040 and give residents an opportunity to articulate a vision for Discovery Bay for the next two decades.
“The general plan affects many aspects of our lives,” Nelson said during the presentation. “How property can be developed, the way neighborhoods look, how much traffic there can be, which resources we are conserving or not. It also relates to hazards, flood zones, all that sort of thing is ultimately controlled by the general plan and the county general plan covers the unincorporated areas of Contra Costa County.”
Nelson said the county’s current plan is a stale, 30-year-old document created in 1991 and reflecting 1980s thinking. In the last 15 years, the state has passed a great deal of legislation changing the way local governments plan in areas of economic development, environmental justice, sustainability and community health. The new plan will reflect those changes and allow for home development, local job creation and more.
For more information on the Town of Discovery Bay, call 925-634-1131 or visit www.todb.ca.gov.
For more information on the county’s general plan update, visit https://envisioncontracosta2040.org.
