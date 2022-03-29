The Town of Discovery Bay Community Services District Board voted to recommend that the yellow delineators and signage be removed from the intersection of Discovery Bay Boulevard and Highway 4. The white delineators would remain.
The county had asked the board for its opinion on the matter after receiving complaints about the intersection regarding traffic confusion. The town has no authority to either place or remove safety measures in the intersection, only to request that the county do so. County officials had sought the board’s opinion because the land in question in the Town of Discovery Bay is on county property.
Residents have objected to the delineators as unsightly at what is considered the main entrance to the town, and because they are confusing – there have been many reported instances of drivers turning left onto Discovery Bay Boulevard from Highway 4 into the wrong lane.Residents say drivers are turning into the lane going in the wrong direction — turning into the left lanes of Discovery Bay Boulevard, going south toward Highway 4, when they should be on the right going north.
“If you get rid of those orange cones, there won’t be confusion at that intersection. So you won’t need those signs, so people turning onto Discovery Bay Boulevard won’t turn into the wrong lane,” said resident Frank Morgan, who has led a grassroots charge to clear the intersection. “Overall, I think this is about a 70% positive result.”
Discovery Bay General Manager Dina Breitstein said she was unsure what the county’s timeline would be to remove the items, or if it would even agree with the board’s recommendations.
“I forwarded the board’s recommended change. Caltrans is the decision holder regarding what happens to the intersection, they are the authority,” Breitstein said in an email to The Press. “The Town can make suggestions and proposals, but that doesn’t mean that any changes will be implemented by Caltrans.”
Public comment during the meeting favored the removal of the delineators and signage because many residents said they make what is considered the entrance to the town look ugly at worst, or crowded at best.
The white delineators were initially put in place about three years ago to block through access to the intersection from the westbound, right-turn lane on Highway 4. Not long after, the yellow ones were added to further prevent westbound traffic from going around the white delineators, through the crosswalk. There are some concerns removal of the yellow delineators will come with traffic issues, but they were second to the complaints the delineators confused drivers turning left onto Discovery Bay Boulevard. Overall, residents appeared to feel the vote was a fair middle ground.
Kevin Hermanson has lived in town for 12 years and is an attorney who specializes in catastrophic injury and wrongful death lawsuits. He spoke before the board asking for balance at the intersection and said he thought the board’s recommendations were sound.
“They made a fair and equitable decision,” said Hermanson after the meeting. “… I think it is important to keep the white delineators there because I’m concerned about people coming westbound on Highway 4 from Stockton going into the right-hand turn lane, and then speeding through the intersection and hitting someone making a right turn from Discovery Bay Boulevard onto westbound 4.”
Board President Kevin Graves said he was happy with the results, and glad to see so many residents acting on behalf of the safety and aesthetics of the town.
“I think the board came up with a reasonable compromise to see if we can accommodate both viewpoints,” Graves said. “We are happy we were able to make those recommendations, able to represent the desires of the people in Discovery Bay, and we are pleased to be able to move those recommendations onto Caltrans.”
As of press time, Caltrans hadn’t decided if it would follow the board’s recommendations. No timelines for a decision has been set.
For more information on the Town of Discovery Bay, the CSD meetings or agendas, visit www.todb.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.