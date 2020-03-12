As work continues on the Discovery Bay dog park, officials look forward to events that will close the funding gap.
Closed since September 2018, both the large and small dog parks have undergone extensive work, including weed killing, asphalt removal and drainage upgrades. Funds for the renovation project have come from multiple budget columns. In an email to The Press, Discovery Bay General Manager Mike Davies said the project has come in at $52,000, the bulk of which comes from PG&E’s compensation to the town for the 2015 gas outage.
“$45,000 is from 2016 PG&E money designated for the Community Center, and $6,000 in dog park donations,” Davies said. “The remaining $1,000 will be paid for with additional donations expected before the end of this fiscal year.”
Some of those donations will likely come from the Paws on Parade fundraising event hosted by the town each spring, in partnership with the Discovery Bay Lions Club. This year’s event will be Saturday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to noon. Davies noted he’s hopeful the park will be open for the parade.
The project was initially launched by former parks and recreation manager Brian Miller, who left that position last year. Bill Engelman, Miller’s successor, inherited the project and will have the pleasure of seeing it through to completion this spring. He has been working closely with Monica Gallo, recreation program supervisor, to get the job done.
“The project has been moving along beautifully,” Gallo said. “We have made significant progress and are looking forward to opening soon.”
In addition to removing weeds, reseeding grass and removing the old basketball court, town staff have installed French drains, new fencing and a concrete walkway and border, thinned existing trees and placed decomposed granite at the park’s entrance to alleviate mud.
In the interim, a temporary dog park has been set up on the other side of the community center. Gallo said she frequently sees residents and their four-legged friends using the temporary park.
The dog park is located at the Discovery Bay Community Center at 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd. For more information, call 925-392-4575 or visit todb.ca.gov or the town’s Facebook page.
