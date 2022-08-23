A house fire that broke out shortly before 4 p.m. on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay displaced three residents and caused significant damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23.
The fire, which appeared to have originated in the garage, quickly spread to the attic of the home. Firefighting efforts were initially hampered, due to the home having a center core atrium, according to Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Burris.
“A center core atrium is an atrium, or solarium, in the center of the house that is surrounded by glass doors on all four sides,” Burris said. “It allowed the fire to commute quicker from one spot in the house to another location. From the garage into other parts of the house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.