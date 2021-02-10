Mike Davies, the town’s general manager, is retiring.
After more than four years at the helm of the town’s staff, Davies will step away from his work sometime this year.
“I turn the big 65 this year, and I promised family and friends that this would be the year that I would stop and smell the roses,” Davies said. “This will be my third retirement, working since the age of 16, with a total of nearly 47 years in public service. I committed to the board that I will stay on as long as it takes to bring a new general manager on board.”
Davies is a longtime resident of the town and a familiar face in local government. His public service career began at the age of 18, when he worked for the FBI as a clerk in San Francisco. He became an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy before transferring to the Brentwood Police Department, where he served almost 27 years, including five as its chief. He also works for POST (Peace Officers’ Standards and Training) Academy, teaching and developing leadership courses.
During his time in Discovery Bay, Davies worked to create a strong team to care for the residents of his hometown. Kevin Graves is the town’s Community Services District (CSD) board vice president and the only member of the current board who predates Davies. He said Davies was an able administrator, giving guidance to the town’s staff and working with board members to solve problems and create effective policies.
“Discovery Bay has been very fortunate to have Mike Davies at the helm,” Graves said. “His leadership has provided a positive workplace for our staff, and his abilities to work with and for the board have made us a better community. Mike has brought us to a level where we can be proactive instead of reactive. It’s been a pleasure to work with him.”
Monica Gallo is the town’s recreation programs supervisor, a position Davies promoted her to during his tenure. She said Davies supports the staff and community in Discovery Bay and has improved the overall environment in the town offices.
“Not only does Mike know how to manage, but he knows how to lead as well, and that combination has been invaluable to me,” Gallo said. “I would personally like to thank Mike for his mentorship, encouragement and support . . . These are some big shoes to fill, and he will be missed.”
Davies said working in Discovery Bay has been a wonderful opportunity to do something meaningful for his community. He has enjoyed working for his fellow residents, putting together a team of dedicated professionals who are committed to serving the town. Once a new manager is found, he plans to spend time on the Delta with his grandkids and play more tennis. As for moving, he said he wouldn’t go anywhere else.
“I have lived here since 2006, this is my home,” Davies said. “You can’t find anywhere else that’s like Discovery Bay, so I don’t intend to leave.”
As he prepares to help the board begin the process to find his replacement, Davies said he looks forward to a slower pace, but will miss his work.
“I would say that my leaving has mixed emotions,” he admitted. “I do enjoy being here, and I enjoy the people I work with, and I enjoy serving the residents of the town, but I promised family and friends I would slow down. It was an honor and a privilege to serve in Brentwood and to work with law enforcement leaders in the state of California when I worked for POST, and it’s been an honor and privilege to work in Discovery Bay. I’ve been very blessed in my career.”
