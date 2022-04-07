Discovery Bay honors residents, groups

Town residents gathered last weekend to celebrate local individuals and organizations who deserve recognition. The State of the Town Gala was presented April 2 by the Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce to spotlight philanthropic and community-oriented people and groups. The main awards were Nonprofit of the Year, Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and Site and District Teachers of the Year.
Nonprofit of the Year was Some Gave All - The Joey Graves Foundation, which focuses on supporting families of fallen soldiers. It was created by Kevin Graves, whose son Joey Graves died in 2006 in Iraq.
“It’s an honor to be recognized, especially by your hometown, for what we do on a regional basis,” Graves said. “But it’s really not about those of us that are involved in the nonprofit. It’s about the heroes who gave their lives whose families need the nonprofit.”
Graves said remembering the family members is important, using the #SayTheirName movement that focuses on using the names of fallen soldiers to remember them not just as military members, but as siblings, parents, children and spouses.
The Business of the Year award went to All in One Limo, recognized for its community work and service as it consistently engaged in family adoptions during holidays, fundraisers, the Helping One Woman foundation and other foundations.
Debbie Finnegan, president of the Discovery Bay Lions Club, was Citizen of the Year.
“I was certainly honored to even be nominated as citizen of the year,” Finnegan said of her first impression upon hearing she’d won. “When they actually announced that I had won, I was very surprised and very excited.” The Big Cat Poker Run, which Finnegan and others spearheaded, raised $100,000 for charity.
Site Teachers of the Year award recipients were Stacy Lauricica and Anna Rainey of the Byron Union School District. The District Teacher of the Year award went to Louise Colbert of the BUSD. Lauricica has worked there for 21 years, and Rainey 15. Colbert was recognized for her 31 years with the BUSD.
