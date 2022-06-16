The county has changed the zoning so a developer can build apartments that Discovery Bay leaders and residents don't want.
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to change zoning for the vacant lot on the corner of Sand Point Road and Discovery Bay Boulevard despite those strong objections.
The change in zoning would allow Anton Development Company (ADC) to build three-story apartment buildings with a total of 170 units and 303 parking spaces. Those objecting to the project cite traffic and school congestion, aging town infrastructure, and a lack of fire, police and medical services.
Supervisor Diane Burgis – whose district includes Discovery Bay – defended her decision to go against the wishes of her constituents.
“I’m skeptical that the project will happen, and I understand and share the concerns of the community,” Burgis said after the vote. “I voted to authorize (the Department of Conservation and Development) to move forward with the application review and due diligence because I support the rights of property owners to have a fair and thorough process.”
ADC submitted a request to the county to do a feasibility study of a potential General Plan amendment that would permit a change of zoning for the lot from commercial to mixed use. The change would allow ADC to build “workforce housing apartment units financed through the state’s low-income housing tax credit program,” according to the application submitted to the county.
The county is looking for suitable sites to support additional housing development, but many Discovery Bay residents say this may not be the right spot. They contend that ADC’s plan of 170 units in the middle of a crowded end of Discovery Bay – with only one road in and out – would be better off in another part of town.
Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) Board President Kevin Graves attended the Board of Supervisors meeting on June 7 to speak on behalf of the community. Also present at the meeting were several residents, and approximately 40 more had sent letters stating their objections to the board. Despite all of this, the county’s planning department is now looking at whether or not the zoning on the lot should be changed.
The CSD board sent a formal letter to the Board of Supervisors earlier this month officially objecting to the site of the proposed development. Graves noted the town is concerned about every aspect of the project. Though this step was administrative, he was glad to see the community represent itself to the county.
“We want to thank the community for expressing their opinions to the Board of Supervisors in such a profound manner that this was actually put onto the agenda instead of being placed in the consent items,” Graves said. “We have done everything we can do to inform the public of every step along the way, and will continue to monitor the situation and represent the concerns of the community, which we agree with.”
Graves also noted the town has asked Burgis to hold a town hall meeting in Discovery Bay to give residents a chance to voice their concerns to her personally.
Tara Burman lives in Discovery Bay and said she didn’t see how the town could support 170 new homes in that location.
“It doesn't make sense,” said Burman. “There is one way in and one way out and you want to add 300-plus cars to traffic that is already a mess? I don't think the schools can support it, I don't think our businesses can support it … it will be a traffic jam, a nightmare for the schools, there's just too much going on.”
To contact Burgis’s office, call 925-655-2330 or visit www.contracosta.ca.gov/6449/Diane-Burgis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.