Come join the stand up paddleboard community for its final SUP4FUN event of the year, Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Discovery Bay Marina, starting at 10 a.m.
Participants will leave the Discovery Bay Marina and paddle to the lighthouse with several stops on the way back. This event is for fun — not a race — so attendees won’t leave disappointed or empty handed.
Don’t have a paddleboard? Bring your kayak or other small non-motorized vessel you can carry down a gangway, or go the web site to rent one. Raffle prizes will be awarded at the end of the event.
Registration will include a Hawaiian lei and floaty key chain, and check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Boardwalk Grill parking lot. For more information or to sign up, visit www.dbcf.info.
