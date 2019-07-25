The Discovery Bay Lions Club (DBLC) Big Cat Poker Run is cruising into town for its 19th run. The poker run is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9 and 10, and organizers expect more than 70 boats.
“We are getting more and more publicity from being in the national poker run magazines, so it’s exciting to see folks coming in from Washington, Oregon and Arizona, coming to our town for our poker run,” said event organizer and Lions Club President Glenn Hoffman.
The event will include all the favorites from previous years, like the lunch run and welcome party on Friday, and two route options on Saturday, followed by dinner and entertainment for participants.
Participants will be able to cruise the California Delta as they collect their cards, raising money for the DBLC’s local charitable efforts. Some of the country’s fastest boats will participate in the run, and while this event is not a race, there is a course for fast boats and a shorter one for slower boats. This allows families, pontoon boats and ski boats to participate.
Cherilyn Teague of Teague Custom Marine (TCM) has been a part of the event since its inception in 2000. Her family’s business is a one-stop shop for boaters and offers everything but the water to its customers. Teaming up with the Lions to sponsor the poker run was a natural fit.
“Through the years, we have had many customers and friendships from the Delta,” said Teague, whose father founded the company. “We love associating ourselves with charity events, and all proceeds from this go to the Lions Club, and they do good things.”
TCM’s sponsorship of the event has extended the poker run’s reach and brought awareness to the event beyond what the Lions would have been able to do on their own. Teague said her family is happy to spread the word in the boating community for such a great event.
“We love the event,” she said. “We feel like it has really good camaraderie. I love the variety of boats involved, it’s very welcoming and you can’t beat the setting.”
Teague added that the mileage to cover on the water is another positive, as well as stopping in multiple cities in one run.
“It’s a full day of boating, and you can tie up and enjoy the area after,” Teague said. “There will be vendors and live music. It’s a fun even that you can get involved in even on land.”
Food will be provided by the Lions Club, led by chef Robert Rose of Vin Alegro. Beer, wine and margaritas will also be sold.
For those who just want to enjoy the ambiance of the marina at the after party on Saturday, dinner tickets are available for purchase by contacting Glenn Hoffmann at glenn@discoverybayins.com by Aug. 2.
The Big Cat Poker Run is scheduled for Aug. 9 and 10 at the Discovery Bay Yacht Harbor, 5901 Marina Road in Discovery Bay. Cost to register is $150 per person online and $175 per person at the event. Advance registration is recommended. For more information, schedule, route maps or to register, visit www.bigcatpokerrun.com or email info@bigcatpokerrun.com.
Teague Custom Marine is located at 28115 Avenue Stanford in Valencia. For more information, call 661-295-7000 or visit www.teaguecustommarine.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.