The Town of Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) Board voted to pay a $9,600 invoice from Terracon Consultants at its regular meeting Wednesday, Feb. 19.
The invoice, received by the town late last year, was held when board discussion led them to decide not to pay until receiving an update from the pool design company. After a period of silence from the aquatics company, Jim McClelland — a Terracon manager — appeared at the Jan. 15 CSD meeting to update the board on its progress, explaining the county required more drawings than originally anticipated.
“In addition to the scope of the contract for the pool, the county is requiring all of the plumbing fixtures that support the pool — primarily toilets and sinks — be of a quantity to meet code,” McClelland said. “As the facility is right now, that code is not met.”
McClelland informed the board that the additional plans would not cost the town extra money, and the invoice could remain unpaid until construction plans had been submitted to the county’s environmental health department, which will be the first county agency to review them.
“I’m pleased to report that I actually went down with a Terracon representative to (the county’s) environmental health (agency),” General Manager Mike Davies told the board Wednesday evening. “Environmental health sent us back a checklist that says you have to do this before we’ll look at the plans, so I told Terracon we’re not going to pay the invoice tonight unless that checklist is in hand with environmental health. And I’m pleased to announce it is in hand with environmental health.”
Davies recommended the board pay the invoice, and the board voted to do so, 4-0, with CSD Director Kevin Graves being absent.
At this point, there is no time line available from the county of how long it will take to review the plans, which call for a new six-lane, L-shaped pool at the Discovery Bay Community Center. The existing pool was closed for repairs in September 2018, but repairs were halted before completion when the board began considering building a new pool after receiving a $1.4 million settlement from the Hofmann Land Development Company.
The board’s next step was to obtain a geotechnical study through Terracon — at the cost of $32,650 — to see whether a new pool could be built to their specifications. After receiving favorable results from the study, the board then entered into a three-phase, $42,500 design contract with Terracon to get a firm idea of what a new pool would cost. The CSD has asked for the county’s design approval before deciding whether to move ahead with the project.
If the design’s bid comes in at the expected $1.4 million and the board votes to approve the expenditure, the town plans to pay $820,400 with monies earned from the Hofmann settlement and $570,740 with a 10-year loan from the town’s wastewater funds.
