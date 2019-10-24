The Discovery Bay P6 Citizen Advisory committee held its quarterly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 17.
During the meeting, board members received an update on the license plate reading (LPR) cameras being installed at the entrances to Discovery Bay, voted to fund the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office request for funding for community programming around town and discussed potential future projects.
Lt. Matt Foley was on hand to report to the board that 11 of the 19 LPR cameras are up and running.
“We have installed the majority of the cameras; all except those on the Highway 4 corridor,” Foley said. “Those are still pending review by CalTrans of our electrical diagramming that we’ve had our electrical engineers working on.”
Foley added that CalTrans has been a major hurdle in getting the cameras installed. The project was originally approved in January 2018 when the P6 board voted to spend $350,000 on cameras, but working out the logistics of the project proved more complicated than originally anticipated.
In answer to some residents’ questions, Foley further noted that identifying a direct correlation between installation of LPRs and a decrease in crime is difficult. He does believe the cameras will be successful in identifying stolen vehicles.
A map of camera locations will not be posted for public view, nor are signs advising motorists that they are being ‘watched’ likely to appear. Publicizing such information would presumably encourage more criminal activity and vandalism.
“That’s just telling criminals to take off their plates and come commit crime here,” explained Officer Sarah Ballard.
Officers have received training on the use of the system, and dispatchers have received the LPR programming so they can notify officers over the radio when there is a hit. The remaining cameras are slated to be installed by the end of the year.
These cameras are similar to those installed in other areas of the county, like Danville, Lafayette and Pittsburg.
Next on the agenda was a request from the Sheriff’s Office for $5,000, for community-outreach programs in Discovery Bay.
“This is for our interactions with the youth,” explained Foley. “Kids like the tangible stuff, like ‘Junior Deputy’ badges and stickers.”
Crime Prevention Specialist Tony Fontenot added that the sheriff’s department is increasing its interactions with kids and local deputies are getting more involved in the Discovery Bay schools.
“Having those little things goes a long way toward breaking that barrier between the officers and the kids,” Fontenot said. “I’ve been borrowing from the general supply we had in Martinez and it’s gone now, and that’s why I came up with this.”
The request was unanimously approved by the board.
The final agenda item was discussion of potential future projects within Discovery Bay using P6 funds.
“Anything can be on the table to kick around,” Foley said. “I’m asking the deputies to look at what they feel we could use out here to better serve the area and, of course, we will take suggestions from anyone.”
No decisions were made during the meeting, but discussion did involve the Rad Kids program and purchasing a drone for resident deputies to use.
During the meeting, Foley also announced that he will be leaving the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 25. An immediate replacement will not be forthcoming, but Foley said Fontenot and the resident deputies would be picking up the slack and acting as points of contact.
The Discovery Bay P6 committee is comprised of one person from each of the five P6 zones in Discovery Bay. The committee submits reports and recommendations to the county based on residents’ needs and suggestions. Volunteers serve staggered, two-year terms and are appointed by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. The committee funds, which come from property taxes paid by homeowners in Discovery Bay West, pay for police services in town. These services, performed by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, include two resident deputies and a community service officer whose sole job is to patrol Discovery Bay.
The Sheriff’s Office will host Coffee with a Cop on Nov. 22, from 7-9 a.m., at the Discovery Bay Starbucks, 14806 Hwy 4, in Discovery Bay. This event is an opportunity to spend time with local officers in a casual setting and discuss issues and concerns.
