The town’s P6 Advisory Committee held its quarterly meeting via Zoom last week to discuss police activity and funding.
Lt. Mark Johnson — commander of the Contra Costa County Delta Station — attended the meeting to discuss the license plate reader (LPR) cameras project and suggest using P6 funds to pay for increased traffic control.
Johnson reported 19 of the 20 LPR cameras have been installed, bringing the project near completion almost two years after the board originally voted to pursue it.
“We have one camera left, and it took a little while because we were trying to figure out where to put it to maximize its usage,” Johnson said, further stating that a location has been chosen and the department is in the process of getting permission to install the camera.
Johnson also brought a suggestion to the board that P6 funds could be used to pay for additional traffic enforcement. He said he receives more complaints about traffic than anything else and this could be a solution.
“California Highway Patrol (CHP) is the primary law enforcement for traffic related issues, like accidents, and they’re the ones writing tickets,” Johnson said. “For us, it’s a secondary thing, because we are dealing with crime. But if that’s what folks want, there’s no reason why we can’t help out and do that.”
Johnson noted sheriff’s deputies have been working on traffic patrol in some areas of East County with positive feedback, and P6 funds would be a way for officers to do that in Discovery Bay.
“To do it on a more consistent basis where we could actually have officers specifically just for traffic, I want to use the P6 funds,” Johnson said. “We could have extra officers out there just doing traffic related activities in the Discovery Bay area.”
The committee voted to bring the subject back to its next meeting, where Johnson will present information on the costs of having extra officers working on traffic patrol. Mankin noted he would need to see an estimate before committing to anything.
“This will require reaching into reserve funds,” he said. “Based on our annual revenue, that money will not be replenished under the current funding model. It’s not sustainable as a regular or long-term activity when added to our base budget for the resident deputy program.”
The Discovery Bay P6 committee is comprised of one person from each of the five P6 zones in Discovery Bay, though two seats are currently vacant. The committee submits reports and recommendations to the county, based on residents’ needs and suggestions. Volunteers serve staggered two-year terms and are appointed by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. The committee funds, which come from property taxes paid by homeowners in Discovery Bay West, pay for police services in town. These services, performed by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, include two resident deputies and a community service officer whose sole job is to patrol Discovery Bay.
During the meeting, the committee also voted to decrease its meetings from quarterly to biannually. Councilmember Bob Mankin explained this was due to a lack of agenda items to discuss. He asked for the idea to be reviewed at a future meeting.
“I’m concerned that it may deprive citizens of their opportunity to speak before the committee, so I’ve asked that we revisit the meeting frequency in one year’s time to make sure it’s working,” Mankin said.
The next regularly scheduled Discovery Bay P6 Citizen Advisory Committee meeting will be held on Jan.13, at 6 p.m. – location to be determined due to COVID-19. For more information or meeting notifications, call 925-252-4500 or visit https://goo.gl/Shmg0M.
