The Town of Discovery Bay has announced its first State of the Town event for Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The town will have its board members present, as well as staff and department managers to showcase ongoing projects to residents.
“This event is open to the community and will be held inside the Community Center,” said Discovery Bay General Manager Dina Breitstein. “We are inviting local dignitaries, there will be public booths and we have invited many individuals who work with or support the town to present any item they have for the public.”
The idea was formed by the town’s communications committee and approved by the board during its April 20 meeting, along with a budget not to exceed $2,400.
“The Board of Directors is always looking for ways to engage the community,” said community services district President Kevin Graves. “Having an open house at the community center gives us an opportunity to show the community the completed pool project, as well as our pickleball courts, dog park and other amenities available at the community center. We encourage the community to show up, see what we do, let them know what our responsibilities are and let us know how we can better serve you.”
The last time the town hosted an event like this was for its 20th anniversary in 2018.
“We have never done a State of the Town event; this is the first time,” Breitstein said. “I think it’s a great idea. It opens the door for the public to come see what we are working on as the town of Discovery Bay.”
The community center is located at 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd. in Discovery Bay. For more information, call 925-634-1131 or visit www.todb.ca.gov.
