Discovery Bay residents will soon see new equipment going in at Ravenswood Park – hopefully, social distancing mandates will allow them to use it.
The town’s Community Services District (CSD) Board voted on March 18 to purchase new equipment and shade structures from Ross Recreation for $98,853.90, and then on April 15 to gather bids for installation in the range of $45,000 to $55,000. The purchase has been made, but town manager Mike Davies said the new equipment still has not arrived.
In June of last year, funds for replacing the equipment were approved when the board adopted its budget for fiscal year 2019-20. In addition to the new equipment and installation fee, the budget has line items for new playground mulch and an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible concrete ramp into the playground. Those will be discussed at a future board meeting. The total budget amount is $150,000 plus a 15% contingency.
Davies said town staff will begin collecting installation bids soon. He explained the town is hiring an outside agency to install the equipment because it requires a certain level of expertise, and town staff is busy with their regular duties.
“Staff is consumed with general landscaping responsibilities and doesn’t have the time,” he said. “And the equipment is somewhat specialized.”
The project had been reviewed by the parks and recreation committee prior to appearing before the board. CSD Director Kevin Graves, who is on the committee, spoke in favor of the project.
“We’ve reviewed all the possibilities in regards to quality, safety and all the other things that go along with this,” Graves said. “It is our recommendation that we move forward.”
The board’s vote was unanimous.
Ravenswood Park was identified as a site for improvement because it is a high-traffic park, and the equipment had become dilapidated and worn out. At the March 18 meeting, parks and landscaping manager Bill Engelman said the new equipment fit the town’s requirements.
“The criteria we were looking for was continuing the nautical theme, maximizing the current space and offering multiple play options that included shade structures,” Engelman said.
There is no set date for installation yet, but residents can look forward to seeing the equipment go in once it arrives and town staff has received an acceptable bid.
For more information on CSD meetings, visit www.todb.ca.gov or call 925-634-1131.
