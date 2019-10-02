The Town of Discovery Bay is still in the process of deciding whether to build a new six lane, L-shaped pool, in place of its smaller, existing one.
The town recently moved into phase two of a three-phase, $42,500 design contract with Terracon Aquatic Design, to get a firm idea of what a new pool would cost. At the end of the process, Terracon will present the town’s Community Services District (CSD) board with an engineered design and a firm cost estimate to build it.
Ron Bravo of Terracon appeared at the CSD meeting on Sept. 4 to present his company’s portion of the contract’s first phase: design development. He explained the design was not a bid, but an attempt to get a firm cost estimate for the town by the end of the design contract.
During the meeting, board members asked Bravo for more detailed information. Bravo originally promised to return to a future CSD meeting with further details, but earlier this week, Discovery Bay General Manager Mike Davies said the plan had changed. In an email to The Press on Monday, Davies said another appearance by Terracon was being postponed in favor of moving forward in the design process.
“Terracon is proceeding with phase two of the contract, the construction documents,” Davies wrote. “There is no point coming before the board this Wednesday, because they will not have a firmer cost estimate until after the agency review.”
The town began exploring the possibility of upgrading its current pool last year, when a settlement from the Hofmann Land Development company awarded Discovery Bay $1.4 million. Should the estimate for a new pool come in at the expected amount of $1.2 million to $1.4 million — and should the board vote to move forward — their current plan is to pay $820,400 with settlement money and $570,740 with a 10-year loan from the town’s wastewater funds.
