Discovery Bay prepares to open renovated pool

Discovery Bay is nearing completion on its pool refurbishment, a project begun more than three years ago.
“We have passed all county inspections and are working on landscaping,” said Recreation Programs Supervisor Monica Gallo. “It’s looking great, the progress is exciting, and we are planning to be open this summer. We are looking to hire lifeguards and swim instructors in preparation for the summer swim season.”
Renovations began on the pool in 2018, but were paused while the town considered installing a new, competitive pool. In October of 2020, the town’s Community Services District board voted to finalize plans to continue refurbishment, extending the length of the pool from 70 to 75 feet. The cost of the project today is $405,114.
Gallo said she was happy to see the renovations come to an end.
“We will be open this summer for recreational swim and swim lessons,” she said. “We are still actively looking for lifeguards to hire. The town offers a lifeguard certification class, but anyone with unexpired certifications through the American Red Cross is welcome to apply.”
The Discovery Bay Community Center pool is at 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd., Discovery Bay. For more information on pool hours, swim lessons, or job applications, call 925-634-1733 or visit www.todb.ca.gov.
