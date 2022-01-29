A Discovery Bay man barricaded himself into his residence on the 2300 block of Newport Place South, Discovery Bay, Calif., forcing an hours long stand-off with Contra Costa Sheriff, lasting into the early morning of January 27, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A 38-year-old Discovery Bay man was arrested late last week for alleged negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a firearm, child endangerment and resisting arrest after an hours-long standoff on Jan. 26 in Discovery Bay, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department said.
Contra Costa County Sheriff deputies, dispatched on Jan. 26 to a report of a shooting that occurred at a home in the 2300 block of Newport Place South in Discovery Bay at 7:30 p.m., attempted to speak to 38-year-old Discovery Bay resident James West, but he refused to cooperate, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department said.
A Discovery Bay man barricaded himself into his residence on the 2300 block of Newport Place South, Discovery Bay, Calif., forcing an hours long stand-off with Contra Costa Sheriff, lasting into the early morning of January 27, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
A Discovery Bay man barricaded himself into his residence on the 2300 block of Newport Place South, Discovery Bay, Calif., forcing an hours long stand-off with Contra Costa Sheriff, lasting into the early morning of January 27, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
A Discovery Bay man barricaded himself into his residence on the 2300 block of Newport Place South, Discovery Bay, Calif., forcing an hours long stand-off with Contra Costa Sheriff, lasting into the early morning of January 27, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
A Discovery Bay man barricaded himself into his residence on the 2300 block of Newport Place South, Discovery Bay, Calif., forcing an hours long stand-off with Contra Costa Sheriff, lasting into the early morning of January 27, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
A Discovery Bay man barricaded himself into his residence on the 2300 block of Newport Place South, Discovery Bay, Calif., forcing an hours long stand-off with Contra Costa Sheriff, lasting into the early morning of January 27, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
A Discovery Bay man barricaded himself into his residence on the 2300 block of Newport Place South, Discovery Bay, Calif., forcing an hours long stand-off with Contra Costa Sheriff, lasting into the early morning of January 27, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
A Discovery Bay man barricaded himself into his residence on the 2300 block of Newport Place South, Discovery Bay, Calif., forcing an hours long stand-off with Contra Costa Sheriff, lasting into the early morning of January 27, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
A Discovery Bay man barricaded himself into his residence on the 2300 block of Newport Place South, Discovery Bay, Calif., forcing an hours long stand-off with Contra Costa Sheriff, lasting into the early morning of January 27, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
A Discovery Bay man barricaded himself into his residence on the 2300 block of Newport Place South, Discovery Bay, Calif., forcing an hours long stand-off with Contra Costa Sheriff, lasting into the early morning of January 27, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
West, who barricaded himself inside his residence, unexpectedly opened the garage door after both negotiators and the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team had unsuccessfully tried to get him to surrender for about three hours.
West declined to comply with commands after opening the garage but was taken into custody early Jan. 27 using undisclosed less lethal force options, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department said.
West was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a firearm, child endangerment and resisting arrest.
Contra Costa County Sheriff deputies confirmed that a shooting took place prior to their arrival at the home but did not release any further details.
