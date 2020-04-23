In its most recent meeting, the Town of Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) Board accepted a water and wastewater rate study that will be put to the public for approval in June.
Following an April 1 meeting — during which time the board voted to borrow $18 million total for the town’s water and wastewater funds — the board met again April 15 with the proposed rate structure compiled in a study. Members voted to approve the study, while also approving the mailer communication and setting a date of June 3 for the public hearing.
“The first vote was to select a rate study option for water and an option for wastewater,” said Mike Davies, Discovery Bay general manager. “The second vote was to finalize the rate for mailing.”
Under this plan, the town will borrow $8 million for the water fund and $10 million for the wastewater fund, while increasing rates for the next five years by 1.75% and 1.5%, respectively, beginning July 1, if approved. The rate increases will fund $33.6 million total in capital projects, including the relocation of the district office building, infrastructure refurbishment and a denitrification plant. About $14 million would come from the water fund and $19.6 million from the wastewater fund.
After the April 15 meeting, the town mailed residents a notice of the rate increase and the public hearing regarding the proposed increases. The mailer details what residents’ bills could look like for the next five years. It also explains the majority protest process, which allows homeowners to submit written protest of the rate adjustments to the board prior to the hearing. If a majority of residents protest the rate changes prior to the conclusion of the public hearing, they will not go into effect.
Longtime resident Frank Visintin contributed the only public comment during the meeting, protesting both the rate increases and the intent to borrow money, while calling on his fellow residents to speak up as well.
“Living within one’s means is proper project management,” Visintin said. “Using revenue bonds is flagrant financial mismanagement. The board needs to stop citing, ‘future state mandated projects.’ The board should have planned ahead and earmarked existing funds . . . The predictable board’s 5-0 vote tonight needs to be met with an over 50% vote against water and wastewater increases.”
Written protests to the rate study must be addressed to the Board Secretary, 1800 Willow Lake Road, Discovery Bay, CA 94505, and received by June 3.
The public hearing will be held Wednesday, June 3, at 7 p.m. at the Community Center, 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd., Discovery Bay. For more information on the town’s water and wastewater rate study or how to protest the rate adjustment, visit www.todb.ca.gov or call 925-634-1131.
