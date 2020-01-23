Many Discovery Bay residents are already aware of the recent change in ownership at the popular Boardwalk Grill on the marina. But for those who haven’t yet heard the news, local residents Ron and Sandy McCaslin officially took over the business last month from longtime owners Chris and Erica Cookson.
“We very much admire the business and everything that (the Cooksons) built, and from a customer standpoint, we’ve very much enjoyed coming here with our family,” said Sandy. “There will be nothing new right away. Nothing changed.”
Sandy is also chief operating officer at Delta Valley Health Club, which has locations in Brentwood and Discovery Bay. She will continue in that role, and hopes to incorporate her love of healthy eating into the Boardwalk Grill menu sometime in the future.
“We are friends with some of the local farmers, so I’d like to bring in the farm-to-table in the future,” Sandy said. “Eventually, down the road, offering meal prep and healthy eating classes is something I would be interested in doing, but I don’t have that laid out yet.”
Ron has been a real estate broker for three decades. He plans on being the face of the restaurant — acting as manager, interacting with customers and overseeing operations. A self-described people person, Ron plans to balance his real estate commitments with his new restaurant duties by depending upon the strong teams present at both locations.
“The real estate I’ve done for 30 years, so that team is amazing,” he said. “They can focus and do their thing, but I’m still involved. Here at the Boardwalk Grill, they’ve been in business for 12 years, so really, they should be able to do it if I have to go meet someone else. It’s very much a balancing act; it just means there are no days off in my future.”
Despite the numerous claims on their time, the couple is committed to all their ventures, including giving back to the community through their roles as Rotary and Chamber of Commerce members. With 24 years of marriage behind them, the McCaslins are a seasoned team, capable of handling whatever demands their careers throw their way.
Ron and Sandy both grew up in East County and love being part of the Delta lifestyle in Discovery Bay. They enjoy spending time on the water with their two sons, Baily and Riley, and look forward to deepening their personal investment in the community.
“We are just excited to give back to the community,” said Sandy. “This is a great opportunity for families to come and continue to have a great experience with their loved ones. And for people who come from out of the area, because the location is great. And I would say yes, we do plan on keeping it all the same.”
Boardwalk Grill is located at 5879 Marina Road. For additional information, call 925-513-2499.
