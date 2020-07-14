Discovery Bay residents have been asking for landscape improvements for a long time and should see some results this year.
Under the guiding eye of the town’s Parks and Landscape Manager Bill Engelman, town staff has begun work on a test site for a new landscape design that could eventually be incorporated throughout the town.
Engelman said the site is at the end of Point of Timber Road and Poe Drive, an area large enough to try something new, but not on a busy thoroughfare.
“We have the plants ordered for this site and they are currently being sourced,” Engelman said. “We will have a plant palette that consists of drought tolerant, low maintenance trees, shrubs and perennials.”
He noted California native plants are not being incorporated into this site but may appear in in other locations around town.
Bryon Gutow, who sits on the town’s Community Services District (CSD) Board, is also a member of the parks and recreation committee, under which public landscaping falls. He said he is looking forward to seeing Engelman’s plan come together.
“We are super excited,” Gutow said. “We are exploring a dry scape option so we can minimize water usage and comply with the state requirements . . . I think it can be an amazing opportunity for Discovery Bay to transform some major thoroughfares on Clipper and Discovery Bay Boulevard.”
In the interest of creating a cohesive theme throughout town, Engelman has spent some time considering the town and its unique attributes. He said the landscape should reflect the water, levees and agriculture that define the area.
“There are ways to add these forms into the new landscape,” said Engelman. “For instance, one could mimic a flowing river system using a dry riverbed with decorative rock. Other forms to consider would be to add plantings that are less grouped and more spaced out and in formation such as an agricultural planted field. Each new streetscape will contain most, if not all, of these new concepts.”
Engelman and Gutow both mentioned creating aesthetically pleasing designs that will reduce irrigation and maintenance.
“I think it’s lining up right,” Gutow said. “With the state mandates on water consumption, as well as trying to maximize available labor, it just makes sense. I am really excited, I feel like all the wheels are finally lining up so we can do something significant.”
Once the test site has been planted, Engelman will put together a proposal for the CSD board with costs. Pending board approval, he can then begin to plant his vision in larger, more visible areas around town.
