Local residents are getting a new text alert system soon.
At a recent meeting, The Town of Discovery Bay Community Services District board also said it continues to search for a new assistant general manager.
The decision to implement a text alert system was made based on recommendations from town staff and internal operations committee member Director Michael Callahan. Callahan suggested the vendor SlickText based on experience he gained while managing technology solutions for a hedge fund.
“Former General Manager Mike Davies was working on this idea for a text alert system that all of the different zones in Discovery Bay could sign up for,” Callahan said. “Essentially, it would allow them to subscribe to their local region and get alerts applicable to their local area, not really little things like a fallen tree, but big things, like a water main break.”
Callahan said the board wanted to see the idea come to fruition. He drew on his own experience setting up text alert systems for larger companies to make his recommendation, noting the system chosen will minimize impact on town staff by allowing residents to opt in and out of features, rather than having staff input data.
“I think it’s going to give us the ability to very quickly alert our community,” he said. “Text messages are instant. We have email alerts, but emails are not urgent. Text messages are instant and actionable, and I think this was a communications issue we wanted to solve.”
Costs will vary depending on the number of texts sent each month. According to the staff report, a monthly bucket of 2,000 texts is competitively priced at $79. This means one text sent to 50 people would count as 50 texts.
“We are probably going to look at implementing this around the summertime or fall, when we hire a new assistant general manager,” said Discovery Bay General Manager Dina Breitstein. “One of their projects would be to do that.”
Breitstein was promoted from assistant general manager to general manager last year when then-general manager Mike Davies announced plans to retire. Davies now serves as interim assistant general manager while the town searches for a replacement. Preliminary interviews for the position have been conducted, and background checks are being performed now. The next step is a second round of interviews.
One project Breitstein is focusing on is investigating possible locations for a new office building. She is part of an ad hoc committee created at the meeting to perform that task, along with Board President Kevin Graves and Director Bryon Gutow.
“We have it in our capital improvement budget, and have had it there for years,” Breitstein said. “Director Graves wanted to create an ad hoc committee for the purposes of investigating a new office space.”
The committee has not held any meetings. Ad hoc committee meetings – unlike regular committee and board meetings – are not open to the public. However, the ad hoc committee is unable to make any decisions. They can only bring recommendations to a regular public meeting for board review and approval.
For more information on the CSD board, meetings, and agendas, call 925-634-1131 or visit www.todb.ca.gov.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.