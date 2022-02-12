The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Delta Station recently announced it received a $164,000 grant that will be used to install more license plate reader cameras in the Discovery Bay area.
“The sheriff’s office was awarded the grant through the Homeland Security Grant Program,” said Lt. Mark Johnson, commander for the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Delta Station. “The idea is we want to put some cameras on Marsh Creek Road and some more in Discovery Bay and some in Byron.”
Johnson noted the funds were specifically for license plate reader cameras. He said the office sent in the grant application in 2020. The awarded money went to Johnson to use in far East County.
“This is something the sheriff’s department brought forward as a means to enhance the existing automated license plate reader cameras,” said Joe Selby, the chair of the Discovery Bay P6 Committee, which serves as an advisory body to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors and Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office. “To my mind, that’s a great idea. We have really good coverage as it is now, and being able to add some spots of missed coverage will make the net tighter.”
While it is difficult to recognize a direct correlation between installation of license plate readers and a decrease in crime, officers say they believe they will help in identifying stolen vehicles. There is no map of the cameras available for public view. Publicizing such information would presumably encourage more criminal activity and vandalism, officials said.
In 2018, the P6 committee voted to spend up to $350,000 on two dozen of the cameras. Similar cameras exist in many other parts of the Bay Area, including the Highway 4 corridor in Pittsburg. Once installed, the new cameras will augment the existing license plate readers.
Johnson said he does not have a firm idea of cost yet. The project is out to bid, and Johnson hopes to get some estimates soon. The original cameras cost between $13,000 and $15,000 each.
