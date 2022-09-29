Town of Discovery Bay
Press File Photo

The Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) wants to invest its money in the dirt.

The town’s CSD board voted unanimously during its Sept. 21 meeting to invest up to $128,400 in a grounds improvement project at the Community Center.

The project is estimated to cost $107,000, and staff added a 20 percent contingency cost of $21,400. According to the staff report, $20,000 will come from Community Center donations, $30,000 from Water and Wastewater funds, and $78,400.00 from the Hofmann settlement.

Discovery Bay to invest in Community Center grounds improvement_graphic

