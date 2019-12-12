The sixth annual Discovery Bay Triathlon will be held on Sunday, April 19, 2020, and all the action starts and stops at the Boardwalk Grill parking lot.
With an estimated 300 participants, there will something for novice and advanced athletes alike.
For those who have participated in triathlons before and those not sure about completing in a race by themselves — attendees can always get two friends and participate in the relay, with either the sprint or Olympic race. Each participant can do one of the three legs and each can swim, bike or run, as long as everyone has a great time.
It’s also a great family event, and everyone has a feeling of accomplishment at the finish line. The early bird registration specials will end this month, so sign up as soon as possible and take advantage of the discounted rates before they increase in January.
For all the details and to register, visit. For those not quite ready for the triathlon this year but wish to volunteer, contact Chris at kimo.cf@gmail.com. For more information, email Jim at jim@dbcf.info.
