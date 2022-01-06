The Discovery Bay Chamber has announced its nominees for 2021 Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year and Nonprofit of the Year. The public is encouraged to select the winners at https://bit.ly/3FOW2TH. The winners will be announced at the State of the Town Gala on April 2. The nomination process was opened to the public in November and was closed in the beginning of December. The public vote will run until Jan. 12. To read more information on all the nominees, visit thepress.net.
The State of the Town Gala is at the Discovery Bay Country Club, 1475 Clubhouse Drive, in Discovery Bay. It’s expected the event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are expected to be available in February.
Business of the Year:
All in one Limousine Services
The Discovery Bay Marina
Nonprofit of the Year:
Discovery Bay Chamber
Some Gave All - The Joey Graves Foundation
Citizen of the Year:
Debbie Finnegan
Rita Caruso
The Chamber said in a news release that it had a lot of great nominees that it would also like to recognize. Others nominated that did not qualify or declined are as follows: business : Uptown Trends, French Flea No.7, GL Corcoran/ Guzzardo Team, DB Chandlery, Callahans Coffee & Cones, Freedom pool; nonprofit: DB Lions, All God’s Children, DBYC Leo’s, DB Splashers, Kaleidoscope, Save the Delta, St Anne’s Church, DB Community Foundation; Citizen: Lisa Combs, Cindy Patterson, Jim Matteson, Kevin Graves, Angela Martinez, Casey Banks, Michael Callahan, Tony George and Dave Black.
More information on the nominees for Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year and Nonprofit of the Year are below.
