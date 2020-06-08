The Town of Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) Board voted in water and wastewater rate increases to fund capital improvement and state mandated projects effective July 1.
The vote came at the CSD’s regular meeting on Wednesday, June 3, which also served as the public hearing required by Proposition 218 before rates could go into effect. Despite some public dissent, the board voted to borrow $8 million for the water fund and $10 million for the wastewater fund while increasing rates for each of the next five years by 1.75% and 1.5%, respectively. The rate increase will fund $33.6 million total in capital projects, including the relocation of the district office building, infrastructure refurbishment and unfunded state mandated projects such as a denitrification plant. About $14 million would come from the water fund and $19.6 million from the wastewater fund.
The board has spent months consulting with its own staff and outside professionals to come to this decision, and notices of the rate increases were mailed to customers in April in accordance with Proposition 218. For residents to prevent the rate increase, the town would have had to receive written letters of protest from 3,177 of the 6,352 identified parcels in town by the close of Wednesday’s meeting. By that evening, 290 unverified written protests had been received, falling far short of the requirement.
Bill Helfrick, longtime resident and CSD watchdog, expressed frustration with the rate increases and the incurred expenses.
“I think the provisions of Proposition 218 are really a farce,” Helfrick said during the public comment period. “They cause you to have to do these rate studies, jump through all these hoops, when in fact there’s no chance this rate increase could ever be rejected based on the way we can vote. You just have a carte blanche to do whatever you want to do with the rates.”
The board’s vote was 4-1, with Director Kevin Graves offering the lone ‘nay’ vote. He said he felt the town’s residents, through no fault of the board or town staff, lacked an understanding of why the rate increases were necessary.
“I’m concerned that we didn’t educate the public properly,” Graves said during the meeting. “They don’t really understand these are unfunded mandates we have no option in completing with regards to having to provide upgraded water standards to meet state standards. It bothers me because every time I have a conversation with someone, they say they wished they had known that, and it changes their point of view.”
Graves expressed frustration with COVID-19, as shelter-in-place restrictions have prevented any type of town hall meeting from being held.
Director Bill Mayer highlighted the months of work and planning that went into the vote, explaining a rate increase was not a choice he or his fellow directors took lightly.
“I just want to make sure people understand the facts,” said Mayer. “A lot of good professional work has been done, and we get residents periodically who take snippets of information and it doesn’t get portrayed accurately.”
For more information on the water and wastewater rate increases, call the town at 925-634-1131 or visit www.todb.ca.gov.
