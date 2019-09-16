The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) reported that Kelly Blake, a 24-year-old resident of Discovery Bay, was killed in a boating accident Saturday night, Sept. 14 in San Joaquin County.
According to Deputy Andrea Lopez, public information officer for the SJCSO, an accident involving two boats occurred near Ski Beach on the Middle River, and was reported around 7:15 p.m. When SJCSO deputies arrived on the scene they found five injured parties in addition to Blake. The injured victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The incident was initially reported as a hit-and-run accident with one of the boats involved fleeing the scene. However, the operator of the boat that left the scene, contacted the sheriff’s office and said he was seeking medical attention for two of his passengers. Those passengers were treated at a hospital in Contra Costa County. The second boat involved was disabled by the accident, and was removed from the water on Sunday.
Lopez said that the investigation into the accident is ongoing, and at this time, little is known about the circumstances under which it occurred.
Ski Beach is a popular boating destination and is located about four miles east of Discovery Bay. Lopez reminds all boaters to follow safe boating practices, and asks that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.