2 groups to look at new office prospects

The Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) Board of Directors wants two committees to look at options for a new office. It also has paused negotiations with architecture firm AETypic for plans to build a $13 million office building on community center grounds.
The move was prompted when more than 100 residents packed the previous meeting on June 7 to show unity against the plan for a new office building at what they considered too high a cost.
To research other options for new office spaces for town staff, the board voted to create a new committee consisting of CSD Director Bryon Gutow and Board President Ashley Porter to see if the existing community center is a viable option for new office spaces. This committee will post agendas prior to regularly held public meetings on the town’s website at www.todb.ca.gov. The schedule has not been announced.
Meanwhile, the existing water and wastewater committee – made up of Porter and longtime Director Kevin Graves – will look at all possible options for new offices, including renting space and constructing a new building.
“One committee is looking at future staff office options,” said Gutow. “The other committee is to look at the community center’s current condition and propose any necessary improvements which could include deferred maintenance and code upgrades. Regardless of whether the community center is chosen as a new office space location, any found building issues will still need to be taken care of … I think this is good for the community.”
Gutow noted the public can have an active voice in any proposed building design changes at the community center. He said he thought having two parallel committees optimizes the timeline to get a new office.
Porter explained the board’s overall goal is to explore all options in a public forum to determine the best solution for the location of new town offices.
“This is going to be a long project and one that we want the public’s input on,” she said, adding she hopes the public will attend both the regular board meetings, the water and wastewater committee meetings and the new committee’s meetings. “I think this will give insight into how the process works and what we can and cannot do as a government agency. My goal is transparency and thorough, thought-out decisions. I think we are on the right path for that.”
AETypic’s plan for the new office building was first presented at the CSD’s regular meeting in May. When word spread the board had voted at that meeting to spend $884,000 on design plans for a building that would cost $13 million, residents gathered at the June 7 meeting to voice their displeasure.
Town staff was initially asked to begin the process of getting quotes for a new building to be built next to the community center last June because of staff and equipment safety concerns. The town’s water engineering consultant, Luhdorff & Scalmanini, completed a Risk and Resilience Assessment Report, noting the district office’s location adjacent to one of the town’s water treatment facilities. The report found allowing public access to those town facilities increased the risk of accidental or malevolent acts and posed a relatively high vulnerability to the water system and liability for the town.
Because the public legally must have access to the office, the report recommended options be considered to move it to a different site to reduce the possibility of accidental or intentional harm to the water treatment facility.
At the end of the meeting, residents appeared satisfied with the results. Susie McAuliffe and her husband attended the meeting together. They wanted to hear firsthand what the board decided to do after pausing their plan for the $13 million building.
“Today we were hoping for a confirmation that the board was not moving ahead with the AETypic contract to build a new city office building,” McAuliffe said. “We feel spending $13 million was wasteful. We believe they listened to us at the last meeting and came to the right decision.”
McAuliffe said she thought the office space could be found in the Discovery Bay Shopping Center across from the community center at the corner of Discovery Bay Boulevard and Riverlake Road, or the community center could be remodeled to include space.
“There are people in the community with very good ideas, and we hope the board considers some of our suggestions moving forward,” she said.
For information on when CSD meetings are held, call 925-634-1131 or visit www.todb.ca.gov.
