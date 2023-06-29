2 groups to look at new office prospects

PORTER, CALLAHAN, GRAHAM, GRAVES, GUTOW

The Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) Board of Directors wants two committees to look at options for a new office. It also has paused negotiations with architecture firm AETypic for plans to build a $13 million office building on community center grounds.

The move was prompted when more than 100 residents packed the previous meeting on June 7 to show unity against the plan for a new office building at what they considered too high a cost.

To research other options for new office spaces for town staff, the board voted to create a new committee consisting of CSD Director Bryon Gutow and Board President Ashley Porter to see if the existing community center is a viable option for new office spaces. This committee will post agendas prior to regularly held public meetings on the town’s website at www.todb.ca.gov. The schedule has not been announced.

