DISCOVERY BAY A fire that started in the kitchen caused minimal damage to the Boardwalk Grill Restaurant at the Discovery Bay Marina Wednesday morning.
According to ECCFPD Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne, at 8:05 a.m, units from ECCFPD in Discovery Bay, Oakley, and ConFire responded to reports of a fire in the 5800 block of Marina Road. Upon arrival, firefighters spotted smoke coming from the kitchen area. The restaurant was unoccupied at the time, Auzenne said. Firefighters forced their way into the business, located the smoke and extinguished the fire.
Auzenne said the restaurant sustained minimal smoke damage which was confined to the kitchen.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the ECCFPD.
Boardwalk Grill owner Sandy McCaslin said the restaurant will reopen after the smoke damage is cleaned up.
"Wee Appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers and we look forward to reopening as soon as possible," McCaslin said.
