Bridge traffic control to end in March

DISCOVERY BAY – Drivers will have to wait until the end of March for one-way traffic control to come to an end on the stretch of Highway 4 at the Old River Bridge.
Although traffic control was originally expected to end in early March, according to Caltrans officials, the measures will remain in place through the end of the month as the department prepares to remove the temporary supports that were placed under the bridge during its renovation. The removal itself will require a full closure of the area for 55 hours.
“As of [March 3], the decision was made to tentatively schedule the 55-hour closure for the weekend of March 24. Recent weather conditions/forecasts play a role in finalizing the schedule,” Skip Allum, a public information officer for Caltrans, said via email. “Our goal is to provide approximately two weeks advance notice to the public before such a significant closure/traffic impact.”
Caltrans was expected to settle on a finalized date for the closure during a March 8 meeting, but the meeting had not occurred as of press time.
Following the closure to remove the supports, two lanes of traffic will be open, according to Allum. However, there will still be temporary one-way traffic control. Dates and times have not been determined.
Caltrans began renovations on the 100-year-old bridge last October “to provide preventive maintenance in order to delay or minimize the bridge’s future rehabilitation needs and to make the moveable bridge in good operating condition,” according to their website. Caltrans cites the need to upgrade both the mechanical and electrical elements of the bridge to increase its reliability.
The work for the project was 40% complete as of early February, according to Allum. The renovations were originally expected to be completely done by April, but one element has been delayed until August. New traffic gates for the bridge are on backorder from the manufacturer, Allum said. They are scheduled to arrive for installation in August.
Drivers who would normally use the Old River Bridge as part of their commute have to reroute through Stockton, according to Ashley Porter, the president of Discovery Bay’s board of directors. Despite the inconvenience, Porter says that, in her experience, residents have been patient regarding the construction and there has not been a noticeable number of complaints associated with the traffic.
The closures have affected residents in different ways.
“I am the Senior HR Generalist for a private medical group in Brentwood and have employees commuting from the Stockton area. The construction has impacted our employees’ commute time which negatively affects patient care,” Kara Escobedo said via email. “I have staff needing to change their schedules, resigning from their positions, and asking for additional commuting expenses. All of this has caused our patients, many with special needs, to have a disruption in services.”
Not all drivers have been as affected as severely by the closures as Escobedo and her staff.
“I’ve only been affected when going out of town,” Jerrod Williams wrote. “I feel like Caltrans does their promo with an open checkbook and no accountability.”
The renovations are estimated to cost $9,786,000, according to Allum. Funding was included in the Caltrans budget for the 2019/2020 fiscal year as part of the 2016 State Highway Operation and Protection Program under the Bridge Preservation Program.
More information about the Old River Bridge project can be found on the Caltrans website at https://bit.ly/41UsvDt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.