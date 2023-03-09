Bridge traffic control to end in March

Photo by Andy Rulloda

Renovations on Old River Bridge in Discovery Bay have led to one-way traffic control since October 2022. It is expected to remain in effect until the end of March.

DISCOVERY BAY – Drivers will have to wait until the end of March for one-way traffic control to come to an end on the stretch of Highway 4 at the Old River Bridge.

Although traffic control was originally expected to end in early March, according to Caltrans officials, the measures will remain in place through the end of the month as the department prepares to remove the temporary supports that were placed under the bridge during its renovation. The removal itself will require a full closure of the area for 55 hours.

“As of [March 3], the decision was made to tentatively schedule the 55-hour closure for the weekend of March 24. Recent weather conditions/forecasts play a role in finalizing the schedule,” Skip Allum, a public information officer for Caltrans, said via email. “Our goal is to provide approximately two weeks advance notice to the public before such a significant closure/traffic impact.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription