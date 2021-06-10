Despite some bumps in the road, a car show will pull into the Discovery Bay area at the end of the month.
The Discovery Bay Community Foundation (DBCF) and Celebrity Kustoms will host a car show at Old River Elementary (ORE) School to showcase a variety of vehicles both old and new. In keeping with the foundation’s goal to support members of the military and first responders this year, the show’s décor theme is “Support the Troops.”
“We are so excited to host this car show to support the schools and show our appreciation for the troops,” said DBCF president Jim Mattison. “This is going to be a really cool show with a lot of neat cars. Our Cars and Coffee events have been popular and we are hoping to take things to the next level with this event.”
Before the event parked at the school campus, Mattison attempted to host the show at Cornell Park in Discovery Bay. But the town’s Community Services District (CSD) board did not approve the event to take place on town property due to concerns some board members expressed about receiving the request less than a month before the event. When the board voted, it was a 2-2 tie, with directors Kevin Graves and Carolyn Graham putting a stop to it with their ‘no’ votes. A tie vote is considered an unsuccessful vote because it lacks a majority. Director Michael Callahan abstained, because he had a vested interest in the event as a potential vendor with his ice cream and coffee shop, Callahan’s Coffee and Cones.
“It’s unfortunate,” Mattison said after the meeting. “We had everything dialed in as usual and this would have been a fantastic event for the community. In fact, several of the residents that were notified around the park asked if they could help with the event.”
Undaunted, Mattison went on the hunt for another venue and found a willing participant in Harvey Yurkovich, superintendent of the Knightsen Elementary School District. Yurkovich said he was happy to offer the ORE campus as a hub for the community.
“We have been looking for a good opportunity to partner with the Discovery Bay Community Foundation,” said Yurkovich. “When Jim called me up to see if he could host a car shown on our school campus, I jumped at it. We are eagerly anticipating the June 15 re-opening and if we can provide an opportunity for the community to come out in a safe way and be part of one of those community events, we are glad to be able to support it.”
Proceeds from the event will go toward continuing mental health programs for students at local schools. On July 10, the foundation will host a pontoon boat parade dedicated to the troops and first responders. Proceeds from that event will be split between several entities, including East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.
The Kustoms and Klassics Car Show will take place at Old River Elementary School, 30 Learning Lane, Brentwood, on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended, and tickets start at $40, with price increases closer to the date. For more information, or to register or become a vendor or sponsor, visit www.dbcf.info.
