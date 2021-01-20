Michael Callahan was sworn in last month as one of the town’s two new Community Services District (CSD) directors.
Callahan fell in love with Discovery Bay when he and his wife, Angel, moved here eight years ago to be near family. They have enjoyed being part of the local community and, in 2016, opened the popular Callahan’s Coffee and Cones, an ice cream and coffee shop on the east side of town.
Last year, when he saw an opportunity to become more involved in local government, Callahan jumped at it, throwing his name in the hat with five other candidates competing for two seats on the CSD board.
“It was my first campaign, so I don’t know what I should have expected, but it went as well as I would have hoped,” Callahan said. “It was very weird to campaign in COVID; that changed a lot of things.”
Callahan paired up to run with Jill Snowden, but when the votes were counted, Snowden did not make the cut, coming in third place. Callahan said he looks forward to working with Carolyn Graham, who took the other open seat, but hopes Snowden continues her quest to represent her community.
Callahan has been learning the ropes of his new position and touring town facilities as he prepares to bring his own ideas to the table. He hopes to work on improving the town’s often criticized communication style. Though he feels the town is on the right track, he wants to support some improvements.
“It’s not that the town doesn’t have good communication; it’s that the town doesn’t necessarily communicate in the way the residents want,” Callahan specified. “I think the people in the town want to consume information in a different way than we provided that information as a town. That causes frustration and mistrust.”
He noted he has no specific ideas for improving or changing communication right now, as he is presently learning about the laws governing all forms of communication between the town and its residents. Once he has familiarized himself with the guidelines, he plans to present some ideas to the board.
“That’s one thing I learned,” he admitted. “As a resident, I didn’t necessarily understand all the restrictions that are in place to make sure that communication is fair and available to everyone. You have to be very careful that you communicate in a way that is consistent with law.”
CSD Director Bryon Gutow joined the board two years ago and said he was happy to see Callahan elected. The two met through the town’s chamber of commerce when Callahan opened his store and have interacted on a professional level. Gutow stated he appreciated Callahan’s community support in the past.
“Michael has supported the Lions Club during all the Summer Jam concerts. He’s been an active vendor with his ice cream truck,” Gutow said. “I’m very impressed with him. In the conversations I have had with him, he comes across as very logical, strategic and someone with common sense, so I think he will bring a lot to the table.”
Before presenting any other future plans, Callahan is waiting to see what committee assignments he receives. He hopes to continue working to maintain and support the town’s aging water and wastewater infrastructure, provide new town offices that comply with state regulations and support the town to keep it the wonderful place it already is.
Between his public duties for the CSD board and running his ice cream shop, Callahan still has his 9 to 5 job managing technology solutions for an out-of-state hedge fund.
“I love the town, and I love all the people here,” he said. “I would do anything that I possibly could to make all of our friends’ lives a little better.”
