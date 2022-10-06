Contra Costa County Supervisors approve new boat works at Discovery Bay

The county Board of Supervisors gave approval Tuesday, Oct. 4, for a new boat repair facility at a retired fire station in Discovery Bay.
Kenneth Luke, owner of Classic Boat Works in Brentwood, purchased the retired Fire Station #58 at a March 2021 surplus property auction for $561,000. He then applied for a county permit to allow the conversion of the existing firehouse building to a boat service and repair facility. The facility operations are expected to include boat repair, boat servicing, the sale and storage of retail parts and accessories, and associated activities. To accommodate the operations, the 27,748-square-foot building would require interior improvements and a new 8-foot fence for screening. An accessory building at the rear of the 0.64-acre project site would be demolished.
According to the county staff report, the building’s current configuration includes large fire engine bays, which would allow for easy ingress/egress of boats and provide ample working space. The screened parking areas would be used for storing boats awaiting service.
The fire station was closed in July 2010 by the East Contra Costa Fire District. The county took over the property through the merger of the ECCFD and the Contra Costa Consolidated Fire District. The county declared the site as surplus after the merger.
Luke said Tuesday he “took a leap of faith” in pursuing the property. Luke will use the purchase as an expansion to “service our faithful customers in Discovery Bay,” he added. Luke’s Brentwood operation will continue as is. Luke said he is planning an unofficial opening of the Discovery Bay site in early November. He also plans on honoring the history of the local fire district by displaying firefighting memorabilia within the shop.
The Board of Supervisors passed the permit application in a 5-0 vote. Supervisor Diane Burgis, who represents the area for the county, said after the vote, “I am happy to see this project approved after a collaborative effort between the county, the Town of Discovery Bay, and the applicant. It’s exciting to see this former fire station get a new lease on life and house a much-needed small business, which we know are the economic engines of our unincorporated communities.”
Fire Station #59, located at 1685 Bixler Road, services Discovery Bay.
Other local actions taken Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors include:
• Reappointing Patanisha Davis Pierson to the District 3 seat on the Family and Children’s Trust Committee for a term ending Sept. 30, 2024, as recommended by Burgis.
• Accepted the resignation of Andrew Steudle, and declared a vacancy in the Appointee 2 Seat on the Knightsen Town Advisory Council for a term ending Dec. 31, 2024, and directed the Clerk of the Board to post the vacancy.
• Approved a contract with Bay Area Community Services in an amount not to exceed $3,443,765 to operate the Delta Landing Interim Housing Program for homeless individuals in East County for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
• Approved a novation contract with the Center for Psychotherapy, in an amount not to exceed $1.1 million to provide mental health services to seriously emotionally disturbed adolescents and children in East Contra Costa County for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023, including a six-month automatic extension through Dec. 31, 2023 in an amount not to exceed $550,000.
• Approved a contract amendment with the city of Antioch to allow the Health Services Department to continue use of the Nick Rodriguez Community Center for COVID-19 testing and immunizations through Jan. 14, 2023.
• Approved a contract amendment with the city of Antioch to allow the Health Services Department and the state Department of Public Health and its contractors to continue using the Antioch Community Center parking lot for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations through Dec. 31, 2022.
