Contra Costa County Supervisors approve new boat works at Discovery Bay

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

The county Board of Supervisors approved a permit allowing the retired Discovery Bay Boulevard fire station to be converted to a new boat service and repair facility. This will be the second location for Classic Boat Works owner Kenneth Luke.

The county Board of Supervisors gave approval Tuesday, Oct. 4, for a new boat repair facility at a retired fire station in Discovery Bay.

Kenneth Luke, owner of Classic Boat Works in Brentwood, purchased the retired Fire Station #58 at a March 2021 surplus property auction for $561,000. He then applied for a county permit to allow the conversion of the existing firehouse building to a boat service and repair facility. The facility operations are expected to include boat repair, boat servicing, the sale and storage of retail parts and accessories, and associated activities. To accommodate the operations, the 27,748-square-foot building would require interior improvements and a new 8-foot fence for screening. An accessory building at the rear of the 0.64-acre project site would be demolished.

According to the county staff report, the building’s current configuration includes large fire engine bays, which would allow for easy ingress/egress of boats and provide ample working space. The screened parking areas would be used for storing boats awaiting service.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription