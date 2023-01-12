Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest on Jan. 13 into the death of Robert Steven Jones, 51, of Discovery Bay.
The incident occurred last March 23 in Contra Costa County. The inquest, which Livingston convenes in fatal incidents involving law enforcement, is to present facts to a jury for their deliberation to determine how Jones died.
