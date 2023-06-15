The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office released a report on the use-of-force death of Discovery Bay resident Robert Steven Jones, 51, saying that no further action will be taken.
District Attorney Diana Becton said: “Since 2018, Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident reports have been an integral part of my administration being more transparent with the public. Part of that policy means the public should know the details of our independent investigations and how my team and I reach our legal decisions.”
Each fatal incident report summarizes the results of the District Attorney’s independent criminal investigation, includes a summary of an autopsy, the outcome of a coroner’s inquest, a legal analysis of the facts, and a determination of criminal liability.
