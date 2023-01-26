Town of Discovery Bay
Press File Photo

The Discovery Bay Community Services District Board rotated leadership during its Jan. 18 meeting, with Director Ashley Porter taking her turn as president and Director Michael Callahan stepping in as vice president. Board members rotate leadership positions on a yearly basis according to a set schedule.

The board also accepted a donation of $6,000 to the community center from Veolia, the company contracted to run Discovery Bay’s water and wastewater services.

“The Veolia donation is an annual $6,000 Community Benefit Donation that was agreed upon as part of a settlement agreement between the town and Veolia over a civil liability back in 2014,” said Discovery Bay General Manager Dina Breitstein. “The donation began in 2017 and will continue until 2026.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription