The Discovery Bay Community Services District Board rotated leadership during its Jan. 18 meeting, with Director Ashley Porter taking her turn as president and Director Michael Callahan stepping in as vice president. Board members rotate leadership positions on a yearly basis according to a set schedule.
The board also accepted a donation of $6,000 to the community center from Veolia, the company contracted to run Discovery Bay’s water and wastewater services.
“The Veolia donation is an annual $6,000 Community Benefit Donation that was agreed upon as part of a settlement agreement between the town and Veolia over a civil liability back in 2014,” said Discovery Bay General Manager Dina Breitstein. “The donation began in 2017 and will continue until 2026.”
Recreation Programs Supervisor Monica Gallo said the money funds recreational events and equipment residents can use at the community center, like outdoor furniture, umbrellas for the pool and movie nights.
“Not everyone may realize this, but we can’t just play a movie here. It has to be done through a licensed company and the movies run $450 just for the licensing rights of a movie for one night,” Gallo said, adding that cost doesn’t include equipment, staff time and set up. “Typically, these donations pay for our summer movie nights, but they’ve also helped in the purchase of pool furniture, umbrellas, tables, chairs, and things like that. It’s not covering office supplies, just things residents can enjoy.”
Porter replaced longtime director Kevin Graves as president.
“I think we have a really good board, and I’m glad it will be cohesive for at least another two years,” Porter said. In rotating the board leadership, Porter said she hopes to keep the board’s momentum going to complete projects and increase communication with residents and other stakeholders. Some of the ongoing projects include the construction of a denitrification plant for wastewater processing, building a new well to expand water capacity, updating landscaping throughout town, and replacing and updating aging infrastructure.
The board set a date for its annual planning workshop where directors will review the district’s mission, vision, goals and values; conduct a quarterly review of the previous fiscal year; review the current state of the town; and provide an outlook for the next year. The meeting will take place Thursday, March 2, at 4 p.m. at the Community Center.
