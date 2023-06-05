DISCOVERY BAY – A potential $13 million project has sparked controversy in Discovery Bay ahead of the June 7 Board of Directors meeting in which the project will be discussed.
The project is the potential construction of new office buildings for the town and was previously discussed at the May 17 meeting during which the Board voted 4-1 to authorize roughly $884,000 to be spent on design plans for the multimillion-dollar office buildings
Ahead of the June 7 meeting, some residents are calling for a reversal of that decision, citing concerns residents will have to pay for it through utility rate increases.
“In order to pay for a 13 million-plus dollar office building, each [Discovery Bay] property owner's water/wastewater bill will be raised to cover the total cost of the building project, regardless of what the actual final cost of a new office building is,” resident Frank Morgan wrote in a letter posted to social media encouraging other residents to attend the June 7 meeting to speak out against the project. “ALL of us that are going to be paying for the new office building do not know if the current plan is the best or not, until many more options are FULLY evaluated.”
The presentation for the office buildings that was part of the May 17 meeting breaks down the cost of the project and contains schematics. It can be found at bit.ly/45EhKqF
