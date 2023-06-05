Town of Discovery Bay
Press File Photo

DISCOVERY BAY – A potential $13 million project has sparked controversy in Discovery Bay ahead of the June 7 Board of Directors meeting in which the project will be discussed. 

The project is the potential construction of new office buildings for the town and was previously discussed at the May 17 meeting during which the Board voted 4-1 to authorize roughly $884,000 to be spent on design plans for the multimillion-dollar office buildings 

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.