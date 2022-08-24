Discovery Bay house fire causes substantial damage

A house fire in Discovery Bay on Aug. 23 caused an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 in damage. No injuries were reported. (Photo by Melissa van Ruiten)

A house fire that broke out shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay displaced three residents and caused significant damage to the home. But no one was reported injured.  

[Photos] Discovery Bay house fire causes substantial damage

1 of 21

The fire, which appeared to have started in the garage, quickly spread to the attic. 

Firefighting efforts were initially hampered due to the home having a center core atrium, according to Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Burris.  “A center core atrium is an atrium, or solarium, in the center of the house that is surrounded by glass doors on all four sides,” Burris said, adding that it allowed the fire to spread more quickly from the garage into other parts of the house.  

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription