A house fire that broke out shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay displaced three residents and caused significant damage to the home. But no one was reported injured.
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
[Photos] Discovery Bay house fire causes substantial damage
Photo courtesy of Jim Huntze
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A house fire on the 5200 block of Laguna Court in Discovery Bay, Calif. resulted in substantial damage to the home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fire originated in the garage, but is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
The fire, which appeared to have started in the garage, quickly spread to the attic.
Firefighting efforts were initially hampered due to the home having a center core atrium, according to Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Burris. “A center core atrium is an atrium, or solarium, in the center of the house that is surrounded by glass doors on all four sides,” Burris said, adding that it allowed the fire to spread more quickly from the garage into other parts of the house.
When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found the garage and attic of the one-story home fully ablaze. The fire was contained within 30 minutes.
Damage to the home is estimated to be between $300,000 to $400,000.
The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious, according to officials on scene, but it is still under investigation.
