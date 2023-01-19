Robert Steven Jones of Discovery Bay died at the hands of another person, not by accident, according to a coroner’s inquest Friday, Jan. 13, according to a press release.
The coroner’s jury reached the verdict in the inquest after hearing the testimony of witnesses called by hearing officer Matt Guichard. Jury members can choose “accident, suicide, natural causes and at the hands of another person other than by accident” when making their finding.
A coroner’s inquest, which Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston convenes in fatal incidents involving law enforcement personnel, is a public hearing when a jury rules on how a person died, according to a press release.
Local officers shot and killed Jones when he allegedly pointed an archery rifle at them during an incident March 22, 2022, according to a press release a day later.
According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department, deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call at 8:44 p.m. at the 8000 block of Westport Circle in Discovery Bay.
Jones, 51, had taken out and raised a knife over his head, and brandished what appeared to be a rifle to the deputies who attempted to speak to him through a screen door. Officers retreated and then established a perimeter, according to a press release.
After the arrival of additional officers from the Oakley Police Department and once a perimeter was established, Jones came out of the residence with the weapon raised, later determined to be a Umarex AirJavelin Archery Rifle, and pointed it towards the deputies and officers on the street, the press release said.
The officers and deputies shot him after he refused to put his weapon down. An ambulance was called and life-saving measures were performed. Jones died later at a local hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.