Robert Steven Jones of Discovery Bay died at the hands of another person, not by accident, according to a coroner’s inquest Friday, Jan. 13, according to a press release.

The coroner’s jury reached the verdict in the inquest after hearing the testimony of witnesses called by hearing officer Matt Guichard. Jury members can choose “accident, suicide, natural causes and at the hands of another person other than by accident” when making their finding.

A coroner’s inquest, which Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston convenes in fatal incidents involving law enforcement personnel, is a public hearing when a jury rules on how a person died, according to a press release.

