Discovery Bay office building plan delayed

Photo by Greg Robinson

Residents gathered at the Discovery Bay Community Center for a town meeting June 7 to express their opinions about the controversial proposed new town office buildings.

More than 100 residents showed up to voice their displeasure on June 7 with the Discovery Bay Community Services District Board’s vote last month to pay architecture firm AETypic $884,000 for biddable plans of a new office building and board chambers.

If built, the new building would go in next to the existing community center and could cost as much as $13 million.

During the meeting, CSD President Ashley Porter said the contracts with AETypic had not been signed, no money had been spent, and she asked staff to pause that process while finding out how long the firm’s price would be good for. Pausing the process does not rescind the vote to obtain biddable plans, but it does mean the town may decide not to move forward with that option.

