Discovery Bay office building plan delayed

More than 100 residents showed up to voice their displeasure on June 7 with the Discovery Bay Community Services District Board’s vote last month to pay architecture firm AETypic $884,000 for biddable plans of a new office building and board chambers.
If built, the new building would go in next to the existing community center and could cost as much as $13 million.
During the meeting, CSD President Ashley Porter said the contracts with AETypic had not been signed, no money had been spent, and she asked staff to pause that process while finding out how long the firm’s price would be good for. Pausing the process does not rescind the vote to obtain biddable plans, but it does mean the town may decide not to move forward with that option.
The crowd filling the room spilled out the front and back doors, yelling comments at the board. People outside the building watched the meeting on their smartphones.
Resident Don Flint said the board really knew how to bring people together. “I’m here because I wanted to make sure there were enough people to make the point that this is a really bad idea,” Flint said.
Flint referred to the plans presented to the board on May 17 by AETypic, which included three different building designs as well as plans to renovate the parking lot at the community center. While no vote had been made to spend money other than the $884,000 on plans, residents were incensed the board would move forward with such a plan when there is about $3 million set aside in the town budget for a new office, far short of the $13 million mentioned in AETypic’s estimate.
More than 20 residents stood up during the public comment period of the meeting to vent their frustrations, asking the board to consider other options and rescind their May 17 vote. Longtime resident Frank Morgan said he sent 1,500 emails to residents to make them aware of the issue.
“I would defy anyone to try and get 20 people to show up for a regular meeting,” Morgan said. “So when 100 people show up, the board should take a step back and look at how they conduct business month after month. No one shows up, because people trust them to do the business of the town. When you get standing room only, and they’re packed in there and backed up down the halls, people start to lose trust in how this board is representing them.”
Morgan said he thought the board was out of touch with their constituents and hoped they would backpedal.
Town staff was initially asked to begin the process of getting quotes for a new building to be built next to the community center last June because of staff and equipment safety concerns. The town’s water engineering consultant, Luhdorff & Scalmanini, completed a Risk and Resilience Assessment Report, noting the district office’s location adjacent to one of the town’s water treatment facilities. The report found allowing public access to the town’s process facilities increased the risk of accidental or malevolent acts and posed a relatively high vulnerability to the water system and liability for the town.
Because the public legally must have access to the office, the report recommended options be considered to move it to a different site to reduce the possibility of accidental or intentional harm to the water treatment facility.
But building a new office is not a recent board project. The idea has been considered and delayed for more than a dozen years as the town completed one after another expensive, state-mandated project. Former CSD Director Jim Mattison said the site of the community center was always meant to include a future office building.
“That was always the premise of buying the community center,” he said. “I think what should happen now is the board should squash the current plan, and if I were them, I would rent offices across the street at the shopping center until they figure out what makes sense. I believe there needs to be some fresh eyes looking into alternatives.”
Once the public comment period concluded, Porter read a statement acknowledging residents’ concerns while clarifying the board’s position.
“We are at a crossroads,” Porter said. “We need to address the potential risk of the location of our office buildings, and we need to address the concerns that were brought forward this evening … rather than taking another rash action, I would like to put a pin on the decision that we made at our meeting on the 17th. I think we need time as a board to digest everything we heard this evening. We also need to make informed decisions and need to hear back from AET on how long they will hold their pricing.”
The next CSD meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 21, at 7 p.m. at the Community Center at 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd., in Discovery Bay. For agendas or more information, visit www.todb.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.